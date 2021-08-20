Zamfara state Government has assured parents and relations of the abducted students and staff of college of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura that the kidnapped victims will Regain their Freedom in the next two days

The state government in collaboration with security agencies says they are in close contact with the Kidnappers

The state Commissioner for information Ibrahim Dosara also confirmed the abduction of sixty persons in Rini community in Bakura local government area

Ibrahim Dosara attributes the Resurgence of Banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara to the bush combing by troops to eliminate the bandits

He says, government is committed to ensuring that the state is totally rid of criminality

The assurances by the government to rescue the kidnapped victims, is coming hours after the abductors reduced the ransom from three hundred and fifty million naira to one hundred and fifty million naira.