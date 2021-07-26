Seventeen suspected bandit collaborators were arrested in Dansadau area in Maru local government area of Zamfara state

They were arrested in connection with the recent upsurge of banditry and mass abduction of persons

Confirming the Incident to TVC NEWS, the member representing Maru South Constituency in the Zamfara state House of Assembly Kabiru Hashimu Dansadau says one of the suspected bandit collaborators set self ablaze while awaiting interrogation by security operatives at the military lodge in Dansadau

He adds that the criminals were arrested in connection with the recent attack on the area which has prevented the locals from celebrating the Eid-El-Kabir Sallah with peace of mind

Hashimu noted that the area is under siege by bandits as residents of the area no longer sleep with their two eyes close

The lawmaker insist, until banditry is put to hold, farming and socio-economic activities in the area will remain a history

He enjoin the people to continue to support government and security agencies in exposing those harbouring criminals

Dansadau community has been in the news recently for the wrong reasons ranging from bandits attack and kidnapping for ransom among other criminal acts.