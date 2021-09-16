17 Southern governors meet again in Enugu

The Southern Governors Meeting scheduled to hold in Enugu has commenced with eight Governors, eight deputies, in attendance.

The first and second meetings of the governors were held in Asaba, Delta State and Lagos State respectively.

At the last meeting, it was resolved that the states should enact the anti-open grazing law with a deadline put at September 1, 2021.

Arriving at the government house, Enugu, venue of the meeting, the governors were first ushered into a security guard of honour and were later received by the host Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the government lodge.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, Osun state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and their Bayelsa state counterpart, Doye Diri are present at the meeting.

Also the governor of Ogun state Dapo Abiodun and the Akwa Ibom state counterpart, Emmanuel Udom are physically present.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde are presented by their deputies – Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi and Rauf Olaniyan respectively.

Also, governors of Cross Rivers, Abia, Ebonyi, Edo and Imo states are represented by their deputies.

Issues expected to be discussed by the the governors include the controversial Anti-Open Grazing law, and some other issues raised in the last two meetings held in Delta and Lagos states.