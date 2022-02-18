17 Persons burnt to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

17 persons have been burnt to death in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a tanker at Ishara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State command, Mr. Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He disclosed that the accident occurred around 5am, adding that the number of people involved in the accident is yet to be ascertained.

He said that the accident was caused by route violation and dangerous driving, which resulted in a head-on collision and, thereafter, a fire outbreak.

He stated that the command could not really ascertain which of the vehicles was at fault, adding that the bus was coming from Lagos, while the tanker was coming from Ibadan.

He said that the two vehicles involved are a Mazda bus marked ZT 28 KLD and a tanker, whose vehicle make was unknown.

The FRSC boss added that only one male, one female and one girl-child could be identified.

He noted that the vehicles were partially obstructing the service lane. The sector commander described the crash as an avoidable one.

While commiserating with the family of the crash victims, He enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogere for more information about the crash.