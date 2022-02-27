17 killed, many kidnapped as bandits raid Niger Communities

At least 17 people have been reportedly killed in an going raid by suspected bandits in separate attacks on 17 villages in Mashegu, Lavun and Wushishi Local Government Areas of Niger State.

The attacks which occurred between 12pm and 8pm on Saturday also left dozens fleeing their homes.

In Mashegu Local Government, the villages attacked were Sahon-Rami, Igbede, Chekaku, Ubegi, Maishankafi and Pozhi.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Mashegu Local Government Chairman, Mohammed A. Isah disclosed that the father to the Chief of Staff to Mashegu Local Government Chairman was among those killed during the attack in Ubegi.

Also killed was the Village Head of Poshi, and seven others in Sahon-Rami and Maishankafi.

13 communities were sacked and cattle were rustled.

The Niger state police command is yet to make an official statement on the development.