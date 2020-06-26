167 Nigerians from South Africa stranded by the coronavirus lockdown have arrived home on a flight from Johannesburg.

The 167 evacuees all tested negative before being evacuated.

They will now proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by NCDC, Ministry of Health and Presidential Task Force on covid-19.

Earlier, Mr Onyeama in a series of tweets on his handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, said the Nigerians had already departed the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

“The evacuees who are returning on board Air Peace, are to first arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport before proceeding to Lagos.

“Evacuation Update: @flyairpeace conveying 167 Nigerians just departed O.R. Tambo International Airport Johannesburg, South Africa for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“45 passengers will disembark in Abuja, and thereafter the plane will leave for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with 122 passengers”.