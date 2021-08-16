Police in Zamfara have confirmed the abduction of fifteen students and four staff of the Zamfara state College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura local government area of the state.

A police Inspector and two other security guards loss their lives during the invasion

In a press statement, the police says the gunmen stormed the school in large number with heavy arms early hours of Monday morning and took the students away

The statement adds that Police operatives while on extensive bush combing at the sarrounding areas rescued three staff early abducted alongside the students

The Zamfara state Commissioner of Police Ayuba Elkana assured the school management and relations of the victims of Police commitment in Collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity.

The provost of the college and two other staff were abducted by gunmen in July 21st this year.