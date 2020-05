15 #COVID19 patients in Lagos; 9 females & 6 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from the Yaba, LUTH & Agidingbi Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

The patients; 9 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 1 from Agidingbi & 5 from LUTH Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.

This brings to 623, number of confirmed cases that have been discharged in Lagos.