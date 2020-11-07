A total of One hundred and forty-two thousand, one hundred and thirteen (142,113) coronavirus tests have been conducted in Lagos since its outbreak in the state.

Out of this number, 21,516 have returned positive.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi disclosed this on Saturday in a tweet.

Professor Abayomi said 2,466 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID19 Care Centres following full recovery.

Advertisement

He added that 18,084 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19Lagos Response Team have fully recovered.

The health commissioner 10 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private #COVID19 Care Centres, while 743 active cases in communities are being managed under the #COVID19Lagos home based care program and they are receiving treatment via EkoTelemed services.

Meanwhile, as at 4th of November, 2020, 85 new #COVID19 infections were confirmed out of a total 1035 #COVID19 tests conducted.