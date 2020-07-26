The Federal Government has approved 14 airports to restart flight operations after months of closure due to lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirka, announced this on Sunday morning.

The airports are the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja; Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omaguwa; Sam Mbakwe Aiport, Owerri.

Others include Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola; Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Aiport, Sokoto; Birnin Kebbi Airport, Kebbi; Yakubu Gowon Aiport, Jos; and Benin Aiport, Benin.