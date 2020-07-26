The Federal Government has approved 14 airports to restart flight operations after months of closure due to lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirka, announced this on Sunday morning.
The airports are the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja; Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omaguwa; Sam Mbakwe Aiport, Owerri.
Others include Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola; Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Aiport, Sokoto; Birnin Kebbi Airport, Kebbi; Yakubu Gowon Aiport, Jos; and Benin Aiport, Benin.
Glad to announce that the following airports are open for full domestic operations, hence ministerial approvals in and out of them is not required. This includes private and charter operations. We will keep you informed on the reminder airports in due course, please. 🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ojFHkAOagt
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) July 26, 2020