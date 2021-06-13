The Katsina Police Command has arrested a 13-year-old boy for killing two bandits in the forest.

According to Gambo Isah, spokesman for the Katsina police command, Abdulkarim Mati was an errand boy for bandit chief Ardo Nashaware, who lives in Birnin Magaji forest in Zamfara State.

Mr. Isah said the minor fled the forest where he allegedly killed the bandits and officers arrested him at his hideout.

Mati claimed that robbers kidnapped him from his parents under the pretense of assisting in the rearing of cows for his masters, according to Isah.

Instead, he was trained on how to use AK-47 weapons and serve as a guard for abducted victims.

“The boy, who demonstrated skills in handling AK-47, also confessed to have been bullied by some elderly bandits, who provoked him, and as a result, picked an AK-47 rifle and shot dead two of the elderly bandits,” Isah added.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested two suspected bandits said to be terrorising the Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The men Ibrahim Lawal, 45, of Kabobi village; and Mamman Shu’aibu, 39, of Garin Runji Fulani settlement, in the Batsari Local Government Area were arrested on Wednesday.

Lawan and Shu’aibu were described as notorious bandits cattle rustlers and members of a syndicate that kidnaps for ransom in the council and nearby communities.