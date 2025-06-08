The 113th Session of the International Labour Conference, convened by the International Labour Organization, commenced in Geneva, Switzerland.

The International Labour Conference which is held annually brings together government, employer, and worker delegates from the ILO’s 187 member states to deliberate on pressing global labour issues.

The Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, has reaffirmed the organisation’s mission in tackling today’s shifting labour landscape.

Speaking at the opening of the 113th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Houngbo emphasised that the ILO’s “normative mandate is more relevant than ever,” especially in light of economic inequality, technological changes, and global instability.

Addressing delegates from the ILO’s 187 Member States, Houngbo highlighted the importance of international labour standards in creating fair and inclusive economies.

This year’s ILC features a robust agenda. Delegates will finalise discussions on proposed standards addressing biological hazards at work and begin the first standard-setting dialogue on decent work in the platform economy.

Other agenda items include reviewing the proposed 2026–27 Programme and Budget, examining strategies to transition informal work into formality, and reviewing the application of international labour standards.