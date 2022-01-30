11 killed, several injured, houses razed in fresh Kaduna attack

According to Kaduna State Government officials, at least eleven individuals were killed and several others were injured in a fresh attack on Kurmin Masara general area in Zango Kataf Local Council of the state.

The armed attackers reportedly attacked the area about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, razing no less than 30 houses and other properties.

Kaduna state Commission for Internal Security and Home Affair, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident Sunday evening.

He explained that troops were also ambushed as they mobilised to the scene of the attack after receiving a distress call.

The Commissioner further explained that injured victims have been evacuated to nearby health facilities for treatment while search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers are in progress on different fronts.

This attack is coming barely a week after two herders were allegedly killed in Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

The Kaduna state Governor had last week sent a delegation of government officials together with heads of security agencies to meet with stakeholders in the area in order to resolve the crisis.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness upon receiving the latest information and has directed state security agencies to increase their efforts to put a stop to the tragic situation.