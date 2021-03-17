Ten persons abducted at the Airport staff quarters in Kaduna have been rescued by the Nigerian Army.

The victims who were kidnapped sixth March, this year are now receiving medical attention at a facility.

Bandits in the early hours of Saturday, 6th March breached the fence of the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters, kidnapping them from two houses.

The government says details of the rescue location cannot be provided due to operational expediency.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of the state has met with the rescued citizens, assuring them of unwavering commitment to peace.

He also commends officers and men of Army for their efforts.