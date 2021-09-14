1 Solder killed as bandits abduct 4 Persons In Zaria  

A soldier has been killed and four other persons including three children abducted by bandits in Milgoma community near the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria, that’s in Kaduna State.

Sources around the area say armed bandits in large number launched at attack on the community at about 9pm and went to the house of a lecturer working with Kaduna State University, to abduct victims.

Those whisked away include a woman, and three of her children.

The police authorities in Kaduna are however yet to confirm the incident which was said to have occurred on Monday night, but eye witnesses say there was a rapid response by soldiers in the area who swiftly moved to the scene.

The bandits on sighting the security operatives, engaged them in a fierce gun duel which led to the death of one of the brave soldiers.

Meanwhile the body of one of the bandits who died from bullet wounds was later discovered by soldiers.