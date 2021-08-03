Five students of the Federal University of Technology Akure,(FUTA), Ondo state were involved in a car accident around cathedral area of the state capital on Monday night

One of the them, a 200 level student of the institution known as Daniel Akinyele was confirmed dead while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries

They are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Meanwhile the student Union Government,SUG has declared today (Tuesday) lecture free day to mourn the Departed soul.