A hotel in eastern China collapsed on Monday, killing one person and leaving ten people missing, according to state broadcaster CCTV

Seven survivors were pulled from the rubble of the budget Siji Kaiyuan hotel in the popular tourist city of Suzhou, according to CCTV.

The rescue was “fully underway,” according to CCTV, and the authorities were investigating the cause of the collapse.

According to its listing on the travel site Ctrip, the Siji Kaiyuan opened in 2018 and had 54 guest rooms, as well as a banquet hall and conference rooms.

Building collapses or accidents are not uncommon in China, often due to lax construction standards or corruption.