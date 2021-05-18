Communities in Zuru Emirate of Kebbi state are calling on the federal government to help them in fighting the incessant banditry attacks in their villages that have led to the death of several persons and lost of property worth millions of naira .

Concern citizens of Zuru people made the call in a statement signed by its spokesperson, John Romau and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

According to the statement hundreds of unarmed citizens in Danko Wasagu and Sakaba Local Government Areas have been killed by the invading bandits including security personnel posted to the villages.

Mr. Romau said villages in Zuru, and Sakaba local government areas are also facing daily killings and farming activities disrupted as the bandits were also involve in cattle rustling and killing anyone who attempt to resists them.

He call on the federal government to deploy more security personnel saying doing so will help in curbing the daily kidnap for ransom, rape, molestation women and girls and humiliation their people are been subjected to.

He said the vigilante group providing security for the area have been outlawed by the state government and he is pleading that the ban should be lifted and the government to allow a joint patrol comprising the conventional security personnel and the members of the vigilante to improve security in the area

He says Zuru emirate is under siege as bandits have so far collected over one hundred million naira in ransom to secure the freedom of the people aside the lost of lives that happen almost on daily basis in some of the villages in Zuru emirate.

The spokesman says the socioeconomic activities in the area have been disrupted as mass majority of people from the area are farmers and can no longer go to farm for fear of been attacked by the bandits.

He call on Nigerians to help reechoed the security challenges in Zuru emirate may the authority concern will pay attention to their plight saying the people of Zuru have reported the case to the Inspector General of Police and will not relent until peace is restored in their area.

Kebbi state government, during a visit of the state governor to sympathised with victims of banditry attack in Sakaba local government in the Zuru emirate says efforts are ongoing to restore peace in the area in collaboration with the federal government.