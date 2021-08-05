Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed the state police command to conduct an immediate investigation into the violent collusion between BOGIS, a joint security task force working with the Borno Geographical Information System and some worshippers at an EYN Church branch in Maduganari, Maiduguri.

The Governor strongly condemned the firing of gunshots by a member of the security task force, as well as some individuals who allegedly threw stones at the task force during a confrontation on Thursday that resulted in the death of one of the task force members. Currently, one person and five more are in the hospital.

Babagana Zulum commiserated with families of the person who died and those injured.

The CAN leadership has also been invited to a meeting at Government House in Maiduguri by the Governor.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, has been ordered to visit the hospital where five injured people are being treated, empathize with them, and cover the expense of their care.