Zamfara State Government has approved 12th October for the full reopening of state-owned and private tertiary institutions in the state

Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Higher Education, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbinbore says the state government have put in place all necessary measures to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols

In a press statement issued by the State Directorate of Higher Education direct all academic and Nonacademic staff to resume on the said date

The statement added that the monitoring team will go round schools to ensure that every institution abides by the approved guidelines for the safe reopening of schools in the state.