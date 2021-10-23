Breaking News

Zamfara Police confirm abduction of two NYSC Corps members, others

The Zamfara Police Command has confirmed the Abduction of two NYSC Corps members in the state.

The corps members deployed from Benue State to Kebbi and Sokoto States were among those abducted along Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government at about 2230hrs on Tuesday

A press statement by the police said the incident happened when armed bandits Attacked a vehicle traveling from Benue to Sokoto state and kidnapped the of passengers.

The statement adds that the police commissioner was briefed by the Zamfara state NYSC coordinator Namallam Mohammed when he visited the NYSC Orientation Camp.

The visit by the police authorities in Zamfara is to assess the existing security emplacement at the NYSC Orientation camp with a view to ensuring the safety and security of the Corp Members.

CP Elkanah further assures that the Command has commenced investigation into the incident with a view to establishing the actual number of Corp Members and other travellers involved in the abduction.

A joint search and rescue operation according to the police is ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the Corp members and other kidnap victims.

 

