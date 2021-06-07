Zamfara state government in collaboration with joint security operatives and repentant bandits has secured the release of eleven kidnap victims

They were rescued Sunday morning without ransom through the state government peace and dialogue initiative with bandits

The victims who are indigenes of Katsina State had been in captivity for five days

They say they were abducted midnight in Wanzamai community of Tsafe local government area of the state while returning from Market in Gumi local government

Reuniting them with their families, Governor Bello Matawalle says his administration will continue to use kinetic and none kinetic approaches in addressing the security problems bedevilling the state

Represented by his adviser on security Affairs DIG Mamman Tsafe retired says the state government will continue with the peace dialogue as it is paving way for lasting peace in the state.

They have been reunited with their families at the Tsafe Police Divisional Headquarters