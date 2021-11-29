Zamfara APC excos visit party bigwigs, promise to take party to greater heights

The newly elected officers of the ruling All Progressive Congress in Zamfara said they are committed to respecting the party’s constitution and constituted authorities.

The Zamfara APC also says, they will show leadership by example and ensure that no duly registered member of the party is left behind

This was stated in a press statement signed by the publicity secretary of the Party Yusuf Idris Gusau

The state Chairman of the party Tukur Umar Danfulani who led other party executive council members to a thank you visit to some party bigwigs in the state says, APC in Zamfara been rebranded and that all loyal members will be fully engaged in the party’s activities

He adds that his council have gained the confidence of the political gladiators under the good, people oriented and focused leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle who is also the leader of the party in the state.

Some of the party bigwigs visited includes Former Governors Ahmad Sani Yeriman Bakura and Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi

Others are Senator Hassan Nasiha who held brief for the party as Caretaker Committee Chairman and former Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Security and Intelligence, Sani Aminu Jaji

The former Governors insist that the APC in Zamfara is united and has no Faction.

The duo also called on those challenging the decision of the apex body of the party to desist in the interest of peace, unity and progress

Senator Yerima assured of his continuous support to the executive and all party affairs.

The first civilian Governor of the state Sani Yarima says, the APC is one in Zamfara and called on those challenging constituted authority of the party in the state to stop doing so in the interest of peace, unity and progress.

Also, former Governor Mahmuda charged the newly elected party leaders to do more in sensitizing members on the importance of having their membership card which will give them the power to elect leaders at the party primaries

On their part, the Senator representing Zamfara Central Hassan Nasiha and Sani Aminu Jaji enjoins the APC executives to ensure Welfare, justice and fairness among members while promising that they will continue to assist the party financially and morally

They commended members of the party as well as the organizers of the congresses sent from the party headquarters and led by Kabiru Ibrahim Masari for their steadfastness and resolve to inject new blood that will bring positive changes that will advance the cause of the party at both the state and national levels

The Zamfara APC Chairman thanked party members and supporters as well as the good people of the state for their support and prayers to the Matawalle’s led administration assuring that the party and government will not fail in their search for lasting peace and to deliver devidends of Democracy to all without any discrimination

Those present during the thank you visit includes the State APC Secretary, Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, Women leader Aisha Waziri Maru, Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, Chairperson State Women Elders Committee, A’i Maradun, Youth leader, Musa Idris Ardo

Others are Assistant Welfare Secretary, Shehu Mohammed and Assistant Publicity Secretary, Junaidu Attahiru Dosara, Mikailu Aliyu, Idris Garba Rikiji and Kabiru Mohammed FCET among others.