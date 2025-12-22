The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the strategic deployment of police personnel and operational assets nationwide to ensure a safe, peaceful, and crime-free Christmas and New Year celebration. According to a Monday statement signed by the Force spokesperson Benjami...

According to a Monday statement signed by the Force spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, the IGP directed all Zonal AIGs and State Command CPs to intensify patrols, visibility policing, intelligence-led operations, and confidence-building engagements throughout the period.

In line with the Force’s proactive security strategy for the festive season, specialised units, including the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Command, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, Special Intervention Squad, Highway Patrol, Marine Police, and the Airwing, have been placed on heightened operational readiness.

The statement reads, “The deployment also focuses on places of worship, recreational centres, markets, parks, event venues, transport terminals, highways, critical national infrastructure, and other high-density public spaces.

“Additional patrol teams and surveillance units have also been activated to cover inter-state routes and major expressways to prevent road-related crimes, traffic disorder, and accidents. The deployed officers have been charged to be firm but courteous in the discharge of their duties.”

Egbetokun further directed all Commands to sustain raids on identified blackspots, forests, criminal hideouts, and flashpoints, as well as strengthen collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders to ensure holistic security coverage.

While wishing all Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year ahead, the IGP urges citizens to remain vigilant, celebrate responsibly, and report all suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through available emergency lines.

Egbetokun assures Nigerians of the steadfast devotion of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring a joyous Yuletide season and beyond in an atmosphere of peace, safety, and security.