Youths in Ondo State have staged a peaceful protest to express their dissatisfaction with what they described as government neglect and the increasing exploitation of residents by housing agents and landlords. The protesters said the demonstration was triggered by worsening living conditions, partic...

Youths in Ondo State have staged a peaceful protest to express their dissatisfaction with what they described as government neglect and the increasing exploitation of residents by housing agents and landlords.

The protesters said the demonstration was triggered by worsening living conditions, particularly the persistent rise in house rents, unregulated agency fees, and the absence of effective government intervention to protect tenants.

The aggrieved protesters who took to the streets of Akure, said the housing situation in the state has become unbearable, forcing many hardworking residents into serious financial hardship, while some face the risk of homelessness.

The youths condemned the failure of relevant government agencies to enforce existing tenancy laws and to introduce practical policies capable of regulating rent and agency charges across the state.

READ ALSO: Traders Protest Against Onitsha Main Market Shutdown

They described the continued silence of authorities on the matter as a betrayal of public trust and an indirect encouragement of unfair practices in the housing sector.

Addressing journalists during the protest, the convener, Ogundipe Seyi, said the action was a clear signal that residents would no longer tolerate economic hardship and administrative indifference.

He called for immediate government intervention, transparent regulation of housing practices, and strict protection of tenants’ rights in all parts of the state.