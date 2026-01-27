Traders in Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State have rejected the lockdown imposition by Governor Chukwuma SOLUDO, for defying the the directive of non compliance with the end Sit at Home order in the state Hundreds of the traders took to the streets in protest against efforts to enforce the state Gov...

Traders in Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State have rejected the lockdown imposition by Governor Chukwuma SOLUDO, for defying the the directive of non compliance with the end Sit at Home order in the state

Hundreds of the traders took to the streets in protest against efforts to enforce the state Governor’s order, of closing down the facility for one week.

Videos circulating online show large groups of traders marching through the market area, singing praises of the detained Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Read Also Gov Soludo Orders One-Week Closure of Onitsha Main Market

TVC NEWS earlier reported that Governor Soludo had criticized the continued adherence to the sit-at-home order, questioning why shops remained closed despite the relative peace and calm in Anambra.

He subsequently ordered the shut down of the Onitsha Main Market till next week Monday.