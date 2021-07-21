A group of protesters have blocked the Akure/ Ado-Ekiti highway.

The protesters mostly youths blocked the highway preventing vehicles and motorists from gaining access or entering the city.

Armed with placards of various inscriptions, the protesters lamented the deplorable condition of the road in addition to the high rate of abduction, robbery and killings.

They blocked the route for several hours causing traffic gridlock.

The protesters who stayed at the Igoba end, called on the federal government to intervene.