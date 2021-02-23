The verbal war between Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed has taken a more worrisome dimension as the former described the latter as a Fulani terrorist .

Addressing journalists at Government House Makurdi on Monday, Ortom ,who was reacting to an earlier attack on him by Mohammed, also alleged the Bauchi Governor may be among the armed Fulani who want to kill him .

“Some herdsmen wrote me a letter that they will kill me from the way and manner my brother and Governor of Bauchi spoke in support of herdsmen carrying arms, I suspect that he is one among the Fulani who wants to kill me and should anything happen to me they should not look far,” Ortom stated.

He warned herdsmen who carry arms should go to Bauchi and not stay in Benue .

On allegations he launched a blistering attack on President Muhammadu Buhari, Ortom said it was harmless advice to the presidency on the worsening security situation in the nation.

Meanwhile, a former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has faulted governor Ortom over his comment against governor Bala Mohammed.

The former minister said governor Bala Mohammed is not one of the terrorist governors. He however failed to mention names of those he referred to as terrorist governors.