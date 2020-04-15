The Yobe state government has has embarked on a fumigation exercise across the seventeen local government areas of the state as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Deputy Governor who is also chairman of the Covid-19 response team says the measures are to protect rural dwellers from contracting the virus.

Yobe state is among states that has not recorded a positive case of coronavirus since its outbreak across the country.

But the state governor, Mai Mala Buni, says protecting the lives of citizens is paramount and that is why he has ordered a fumigation exercise across the 17 local government councils.

In compliance, political and tradition leaders in Potiskum, started off the fumigation exercise at the Emir’s palace before extending it to other parts of the Local Council.

The commissioner for environment, Sidi Karasuwa says the importance of the fumigation exercise cannot be over emphasized.

It is expected that prevention measures put in place by the state Government wil be sustained to avert an outbreak of thecoronavirus in the state.