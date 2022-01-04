Workers Resume in Abuja after Holidays

Today is First work day of the year after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Activities at the federal secretariat in Abuja the nation’s capital is gradually picking up as there is reasonable turnout of civil servants reporting for duty.

In the spirit of the new year where expectations and resolutions are common place, the civil servants express optimism that 2022 will be filled with lots of positivity as they also anticipate an improvement in their life and wellbeing

They hope, among other things, that the economy gets better as they also look forward to an enhanced welfare from government and better working conditions.