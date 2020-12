The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tallen tested positive after a routine test conducted on her and members of the family.

According to a statement she personally signed on Saturday, December 26, 2020, the minister said she was asymptomatic but was advised to go for the test which returned positive.

However, members of her family all returned negative tests.

She has gone into isolation and is receiving treatment.