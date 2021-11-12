Breaking News

Witness reluctant to testify in Baba Ijesha’s case – prosecution

The alleged sexual assault trial of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James a.k.a. Baba Ijesha was stalled on Friday owing to the absence of two witnesses for the Lagos State Government.

Prosecutor, Yusuf Sule told Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja that one of the two witnesses that was due to testify, a police officer, had been posted out of the jurisdiction of the court.

Another witness, also a police officer, is also said to be reluctant to testify.

The defense team led by Kayode Olabiran didn’t object to the development, noting that the Director of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi, has informed them the day before.

But Justice Taiwo told the prosecution to “put its house in order.”

Further heading was fixed for November 19 and December 2.

Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge bordering on allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

He has pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge.

Five witnesses have testified so far since the prosecution opened its case in August.

They include the complainant, comedienne, Damilola Adekoya popularly called Princess, and her 14-year old foster daughter who was said to have been molested by the defendant in 2014 and April 2021.

