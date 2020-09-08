The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has ordered the immediate reopening of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Secretariat in Port Harcourt and instituted a committee to look into disputed issues between the government and workers.

As a result, the planned protest by organised labour against the state government over alleged harrassment of workers, has been suspended.

TVC News Senior Correspondent, Sharon Ijasan reports that the planned protest by organised labour against the Rivers State Government over alleged maltreatment of workers, has been called off.

Hear NLC President, Ayuba Wabba address workers and unions in Port Harcourt as he explains reasons calling off the protest pic.twitter.com/8o6y7qiP2a — Uche Okoro (@UOkoroTVC) September 8, 2020

The workers reached the conclusion after a closed door meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike.

The workers, under the platforms of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, announced the decision to call off the planned protest, after the meeting, which lasted for about two hours at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Workers across Nigeria had insisted on staging a mass protest against the South-South state, over alledged assault and harassment of workers.

2 of 2 @tvcnewsng @hazucall Hear NLC President, Ayuba Wabba address workers and unions in Port Harcourt, Rivers State as he explains reasons calling off the protest. pic.twitter.com/PFh3mWaXj9 — Uche Okoro (@UOkoroTVC) September 8, 2020

The State Government earlier described the planned protest as illegal, since there is a court injunction restraining workers in the state from embarking on strike.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba briefed the press following hours of negotiation.

Part of the conditions given by the workers, is a circular directing payment of the new minimum wage to workers, as well as reopening the state secretariat of the NLC.