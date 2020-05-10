Two hotels in Rivers State have been demolished for allegedly violating the lockdown order for the control of corona virus.

Governor Nyesom Wike supervised the demolition in Alode and Onne communities of Eleme Local Government Area.

The Governor acted on sections of an executive order he recently signed, prohibiting the operation of hotels, guesthouses and bars in the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Government’s tough stance on the hospitality industry is hinged on statistics that indicate that many of the positive cases in Rivers State so far were traced to a hotel.

Other measures taken include the total lockdown of Port Harcourt city.

Public recreational parks, nightclubs, cinemas and schools in Rivers State have since been shut while public gatherings such as weddings and burials have also been banned since the month of March.