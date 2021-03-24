Wife of Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle wins the Most Valuable Governor’s Wives Award (MVGWA) 2021 for her commitment towards promoting Girl Child Education in Zamfara state.

She is described as a distinguished personality who have made remarkable achievement in addressing street begging

Most Valuable Governor’s Wives Award is designed to lead a new phenomenon in the assessment and recognition of the governors wives who are providing complementary achievements to the governors successes.

The Zamfara first Lady is selected from the north west geo – political zone of the country using Girl child Education as its unique selling point.

By this award, Aisha Bello Matawalle has become part of the democratic team that have been providing grassroots development hence the institute of this award.

The themes of this year’s edition of the award presentation is specifically targeted at working toward ending rape in Nigeria, other violence against women and activating entrepreneurship through tourism.

The wives of the thirty six state Governor’s and that of FCT minister were assessed based on their project’s availability in the public domain and their impact on beneficiaries in their various locations.

Furthermore, the MVGWA assessment team used the criteria Sustainability, Empowerment, Impact, Change Agent and Cooperate Branding (SEICC) according to global best practices to shortlist the recipient.