The wife of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd has now filed for divorce from him.

Kellie Chauvin, a former Mrs. Minnesota winner, opted out of her marriage of 10 years same day Derek Chauvin was charged with Mr Floyd’s murder.

In a statement issued by her Attorney, Ms Chauvin said she is devastated by the killing of the 46-year-old.

“She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” the legal firm’s statement read.

The family of Floyd has urged the Justice Department to review the charges against Chauvin from third degree murder to first degree.