Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has said that his non-appearance at the Justice Ayo Salami Panel of Inquiry probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, was purely Constitutional and not based on any ulterior motive.

This is contained in a statement issued by Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation which was made available to newsmen on Thursday the 24th day of September 2020.

According to the statement, the appearance of the Attorney General of the Federation to serve as a witness in any investigation should be a constitutional matter.

In establishing the propriety of the presence of the Attorney-General whose responsibility is to hold constitutional order one must root the same within the constitutional provisions.

The terms and wordings of the invitation extended to the Attorney-General of the Federation to Justice Ayo Panel of inquiry against Magu run contrary to the Constitutional provisions.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and is by the provision of the Constitution and extant laws empowered to serve a supervisory role.

In the case of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Attorney-General has been discharging the role effectively.