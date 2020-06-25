Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, said the apex bank will not be deterred in their effort to steer the Nigerian economy away from the looming recession due to the global impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor made the declaration in Abuja in a chat with newsmen, disclosing that the Bank had uncovered sinister plans by some persons with selfish interests

in Nigeria’s economic and socio-political space to distract the CBN and discredit the institution through deliberate misinformation, complete fabrications and outright lies.

Mr Okorafor added that the bank in pursuit of its mandate enshrined in the CBN Act 2007, as amended, will continue to strive to ensure accretion to external reserves to safeguard the international value of the Naira, in addition to ensuring no individual or institution circumvents the system.