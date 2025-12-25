The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, says it will continue to insist on social justice where all citizens have access to dignity, good healthcare and quality education, and greater equity for workers where labour is justly rewarded....

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, says it will continue to insist on social justice where all citizens have access to dignity, good healthcare and quality education, and greater equity for workers where labour is justly rewarded.

In a Christmas message to Nigerian workers, Congress charged its members to show love to one another and never relent in giving the needed support when occasion demands.

NLC frowns at the controversy surrounding the new tax laws, insisting on tax justice where the rich pay their fair share and all forms of regressive taxation are removed.

It urges the workforce to move into 2026 with a renewed commitment to unity, organisation, and collective action to build a Nigeria everyone dreams of.