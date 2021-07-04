The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya said the Nigerian Army (NA) remains resolute, more than before, in its resolve to restore peace and security in Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff disclosed this on Sunday July 4 2021, while addressing personnel of the Nigerian Army in a reception held after the Interdenominational Church Service in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021, at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

The COAS restated that the Nigerian Army has been working in synergy with other Services and security agencies to surmount the security challenges facing the nation.

He described the synergy as one that has translated into huge operational successes While urging Army personnel to remain steadfast in prayers.

He charged them to be determined and resolute in defeating the enemies of the state while also calling for resilience on the part of personnel until insurgents, terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements are completely decimated and defeated, in order to restore peace and security in the country.

Advertisement

The COAS also enjoined members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) and Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA) to always remember the NA in their prayers.

He appreciated the crucial role they are playing in keeping the home front.

For his part, Chairman Central Organizing Committee, NADCEL 2021, Major General Anthony Omozoje reminded the congregation that the NADCEL is a day set aside to honour the nations’ fallen heroes for the supreme sacrifice they have made to keep Nigeria sovereign and united.

Earlier, in his sermon the Director Chaplain Services (Protestant), Colonel Mairiga called all Nigerians to join hands and support the Army to achieve success.

He noted that the success of the Nigerian Army is one for all Nigerians.

Advertisement

He urged all Christians to be united in prayers for the success of the NA and other security agencies for the restoration of peace in the country.