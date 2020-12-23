The management of the National Youth Service Corps has debunked a report that says 16 members of the scheme were abducted.

In a statement issued on its official Twitter handle, the NYSC confirmed that an attack did happen and was carried out by armed robbers against 17 ex-corps members who just completed the scheme in Osun State.

The statement said one of the ex-corps members who were travelling from Osun to the northern part of Nigeria died in the attack.

“The true position is that, indeed, 17 corps members that completed the 2020 Batch “B” Stream 1B Orientation programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ede, Osun State, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, boarded vehicles heading towards the northern part of the country,” the statement said.

“Tragically, along Jere-Abuja Expressway, they were accosted by a gang of armed robbers whose sporadic gunshots unfortunately felled corps member Bomoi Suleiman Yusuf.

Advertisement

“It is imperative to state that the 16 other corps members were never abducted.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, the NYSC said “the death of any corps member is a big loss, not just to his family, but to the scheme and the entire nation at large.”