The National Population Commission (NPC) says six hundred and thirty local government areas across the country has been covered in the ongoing nationwide Enumeration Area Demarcation ahead of the next population and housing census

Thirteen out of the fourteen local government areas in Zamfara state were successfully covered

The federal commissioner In charge of Zamfara State Muttaka-Rini says the commission has embarked on pre-test exercise in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital

Federal commissioner Incharge of Zamfara Muttaka-Rini disclose this to newsmen in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital

He said, population census pre-test exercise is usually conducted before the completion of Enumeration Area Demarcation

The exercise according to him is a critical part of the census planning process which provides the opportunity to test all aspect of the census programme and instruments in advance to ensure smooth operations

“It is aimed at testing the census methodology, the questionnaires, data collection methods, manuals for field staff, instruction manuals, data editing, coding, data processing and tabulation in preparation for the actual census”

Muttaka-Rini later led management of the Zamfara state office to some of the Enumeration Areas in Gusau metropolis to access the ongoing first Pre-test exercise

Ungwan Dallatu is one of the communities visited by the Zamfara state officials of the Commission

He expressed satisfaction with the response of the people and urge them to continue to support Enumeration Officers to enable them succeed in the exercise

The federal commissioner further enjoin traditional, Community and religious leaders to support the exercise by enlightening their subjects to ensure smooth run of the National Population Census pre-test exercise

A staff of the commission in charge of Enumeration in Ungwan Dallatu Abdul – Raheem Yahaya and the Traditional ruler of the area Sani Salisu commended residents of the area for developing interest in the exercise

According to them, the exercise is a welcome development and will continue to give it all the needed support.