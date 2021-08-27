The Nigerian Army in collaboration with the police force said they are committed to ensuring the northwest zone does not experience the type of insurgency that has raged the north eastern part of the country for years

The Force Commander Joint Taskforce Operation Hadarin Daji Northwest zone Major General Uwem Bassey said with the existing collaboration between sister agencies, citizens can now sleep with their two eyes closed

The General officer Commanding eight division Nigerian Army Sokoto who doubles as the Commander joint task force and his entourage were received by a Guard of Honor at the Zamfara state Police Command

The aim of the visit is to strengthen Interagency collaboration with the police to rid the northwest zone of criminality

Operation Hadarin Daji was established to keep peace in all trouble areas of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states

The Taskforce Commander Major General Uwem Bassey adds that the four states under his watch will soon experience lasting peace

On his part, the commissioner of police Zamfara state Command Ayuba Elkanah asured his guests of continued synergy in curtailing the menace of Banditry and other forms of criminality

He appealed to communities within banditry affected states to continue to collaborate with security operatives by giving them useful and timely information on activities of criminal elements

CP Elkanah further enjoin communities to expose criminals in their domain

The two Senior officers enjoin troops in the four affected states to redouble efforts to bring the activities of bandits and kidnappers to a halt

The General officer Commanding eight division Nigerian Army Sokoto was accompanied by the commandant one Brigade Gusau.

The assurances by the senior officers to rid the northwest zone of banditry is coming a few days after the Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle called on president Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security in Northern Nigeria.