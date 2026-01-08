Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that political parties in Rivers State have aligned under a single coalition to support President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition. Wike made the statement on Wednesday while addressing stakeholders at an event in Asari-T...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that political parties in Rivers State have aligned under a single coalition to support President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

Wike made the statement on Wednesday while addressing stakeholders at an event in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state. He said the alignment, known as the rainbow coalition, operates under the Renewed Hope Family platform and brings together members of various political parties in Rivers.

According to the former governor, the coalition represents a departure from traditional party-based politics, replacing it with a unified political movement aimed at promoting the collective interests of the state.

“In Rivers, we don’t have any party now. What we have is the renewed hope family. It’s a rainbow coalition,” he said.

“If you don’t belong to this family, then forget it. After delivering President Tinubu, this family will produce everything as far as the state is concerned, governorship and assembly seats.”

Wike maintained that Rivers State had already started reaping the benefits of its support for Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, expressing optimism about improved outcomes ahead.

“This year will be better than last year,” he assured the gathering.

He also commended residents and community leaders in Asari-Toru for backing Tinubu in 2023, describing their support as a bold decision that was now paying off.

“Continue on this track, and you will continue to reap good results. I assure you that I will stand with you at the appropriate time,” he said.

In recent weeks, Wike has been visiting several local government areas across Rivers State, where he has made remarks widely interpreted as opposition to the re-election bid of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The FCT minister has accused Fubara of failing to honour an agreement they reportedly reached before President Tinubu lifted the emergency rule previously imposed on the state.