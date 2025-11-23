The Defence Headquarters says it is deeply concerned about the unfortunate abduction of the 25 schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga (Dank Wasagu LGA) of Kebbi state and St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri (Agwara LGA) of Niger State....

The DHQ in a Statement signed by Michael Onoja, a Major General and Director of Defence Media Operations condemns the heinous act in the strongest terms.

It adds that the thoughts of the Defence Headquarters remain with the students, their families, and the community affected by the incidents.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria according to the DHQ is fully engaged in ongoing operations to ensure the safe rescue of the girls and the apprehension of the perpetrators.

Regarding the allegation made by the Executive Governor of Kebbi State—that the terrorists struck 30 minutes after troops were withdrawn from the school the Defence Headquarters says it is aware of the claim.

It adds that in line with standard procedures, a thorough review is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding troop deployment and movements in the area at the time of the incident.

the DHQ adds that all operational decisions are based on intelligence assessments and the broader security architecture of the region.

It nevertheless, says if the ongoing review identifies any lapse or gap, it will take immediate corrective action to prevent a recurrence.

The Defence Headquarters remains committed to working closely with state authorities, community leaders, and other security agencies to strengthen protection around schools and vulnerable communities.

It assures Nigerians that the rescue effort is a top priority, and troops are actively on the ground pursuing all actionable intelligence to ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

The Defence Headquarters acknowledges the concerns of Nigerians regarding the recent increase in insecurity in parts of the North. We wish to assure the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to restoring peace and stability across all affected communities.