We are committed to infrastructure Development – Osinbajo

Vice President professor Yemi Osibanjo says the reconstruction of some selected federal roads in Niger state by the federal executive council is a recognition of the strategic importance of the Nupe land in national development.



The vice President was a special guest of honour at the turban ceremony of member federal house of representative Saidu Musa Abdullahi by his royal Highness Abubakar Yahaya the Etsu Nupe of Bida

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello who was at the wadata palace to witness the event, describes the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe kingdom as an untapped source of revenue in the hospitality and tourism with rich economic potentials waiting to be fully explored .

He enjoyed the newly turbaned sons of the kingdom to see the honour conferred on them as a call of duty to represent the kingdom more honourably and continue to give back to their communities.