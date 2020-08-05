The West African Examinations Council has released the official time table for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates 2020 starting August 17 and ending September 12, 2020.

A statement by WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, warned the candidates to be wary not to use versions in circulation that did not emanate from the Council.

The Council warned that several versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation and asks the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it.

The Council also wants the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.