The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the results of the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released today, Monday, November 2.

The council said this on its official twitter handle @waecnigeria on Sunday night.

“This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020, by 10:30 am,” the council said.

WAEC had postponed the release of the results due to the unrest in the country which affected some of its offices and operations nationwide.