Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday took a tour of SecureID, one of the leading cutting-edge facilities in sub-Saharan Africa, with top prime global certifications for smart card manufacturing in Lagos.

The VP, speaking to journalists at the facility affirmed Nigeria’s extremely bright economic future, which he said cannot be aborted despite current challenges.

According to him, “the economic future of our nation is extremely bright. Yes, we have challenges today and they may look daunting. But let me assure you that these issues will be resolved. The march of this nation to its manifest destiny as Africa’s leading economic power will not be aborted. We are more than able to overcome.

“We are getting our regulatory bodies; SON, NAFDAC, and even Customs, to see their roles as business facilitators as opposed to policemen or revenue generators. This will create a friendly business environment and reduce bottlenecks limiting our local manufacturers.

“Looking at infrastructure and our digital space, this administration, outside its work in rail, roads and power, is heavily committed to democratizing broad band connectivity, allowing access for all by 2023 through the National Broadband Plan.”

This plan will deliver a minimum of 25mbps in data download speed for urban areas and 10mbps for rural areas, with effective coverage available to at least 90% of the population at affordable prices.

Osinbajo commended the SecureID team on the successes they have achieved so far. From the GSMA certification to the provision of payment cards, SIM cards, voter registration cards and other cards, servicing 21 countries across the continent.

He added that with innovation and the digital economy remaining a major priority of the Buhari administration, SecureID is proof that our country can be at the cutting edge of development in technology and digital enterprises.