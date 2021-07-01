A vicious kidnapping gang operating along the Niger and Kogi environment, particularly within the Ottoyi Forest enclave, have once again been overpowered and its members apprehended by a highly motivated Kogi Local Vigilante.

Three of the kidnappers were killed in a gunfight between the brave vigilantes and the criminals.

According to one of the vigilantes involved in the operation, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon.

He revealed that the vigilante accosted one of the gang member who came to buy food stuff and in the process promised to lead the operatives to their hide outs.

Advertisement

However, rather than bringing the operatives to his cohorts, it was learned that the gang set up an ambush on the vigilante, but were defeated by the vigilantes.

Muhammed Onogwu, the state governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said the state’s security systems have stood the test of time and have scored wins against a variety of criminal groups’ complexities.

He noted that the continued efforts of the Kogi State Government to keep the momentum as the safest state in the country was so far yielding good results, noting that the governor has severally made commitment to securing the lives and property of the citizens as well as make the state a no go zone for criminal elements.

Onogwu attributed the successes in the fight against criminalities as product of collaborations and synergy among all the security operatives as well as those who are most concerned with the rural areas whom he said the administration has largely empowered and motivated.

According to the Governor’s media aide, Bello will not relent in his efforts to ensure that security operatives at all levels are adequately empowered to facilitate a safe Kogi state and the delivery of his administration’s social and economic strides for the masses.